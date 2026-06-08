Monday, June 8, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialKentuckyLoansSoutheast

JLL Income Property Trust Receives $49M Loan for UPS-Occupied Distribution Facility Near Louisville

by Abby Cox

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY. — JLL Income Property Trust has received a $49 million mortgage loan for Louisville Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot distribution facility located in Shepherdsville, a southern suburb of Louisville. The facility was fully leased at the time of financing to UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The loan features a five-year term with a 5.28 percent interest rate. The lender was not disclosed. JLL Income Property Trust acquired Louisville Logistics Center in 2023. The property features 40-foot clear heights and 110 dock-high doors.

You may also like

Cinnaire Closes $307M LIHTC Equity Fund for 2,259...

IPA Capital Markets Arranges $123M in Financing for...

Newmark Negotiates Sale of 11-Building Industrial Portfolio in...

Arvato USA Signs 269,600 SF Industrial Lease in...

IDI Logistics Breaks Ground on 154,387 SF Industrial...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $223M in Bridge Financing...

Berkadia Secures $37.6M C-PACE Loan for Outpatient Medical...

Brennan Investment Group Acquires 202,000 SF Manufacturing Facility...

CBRE Arranges Sale of 59.7-Acre Industrial Development Site...