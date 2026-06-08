JLL Income Property Trust Receives $49M Loan for UPS-Occupied Distribution Facility Near Louisville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY. — JLL Income Property Trust has received a $49 million mortgage loan for Louisville Logistics Center, a 1 million-square-foot distribution facility located in Shepherdsville, a southern suburb of Louisville. The facility was fully leased at the time of financing to UPS Supply Chain Solutions. The loan features a five-year term with a 5.28 percent interest rate. The lender was not disclosed. JLL Income Property Trust acquired Louisville Logistics Center in 2023. The property features 40-foot clear heights and 110 dock-high doors.