JLL Income Property Trust Sells 28-Story Apartment Tower in Chicago’s West Loop

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — JLL Income Property Trust has sold 180 North Jefferson, a 28-story apartment tower in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. The sales price was roughly $76 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The property features 274 renovated units along with upgraded amenities. John Jaeger, Justin Puppi and Jason Zyck of CBRE represented the seller, which held the asset for nearly eight years. JLL says the disposition frees up capital for the strategy of pursuing suburban, garden-style apartment communities in highly rated school districts.

