JLL Inks 70,000 SF of New Leases at Westside Paper Adaptive Reuse Development in Atlanta

ATLANTA — JLL has inked five new leases totaling 70,000 square feet at Westside Paper, a 15-acre adaptive reuse development located along the Atlanta BeltLine. Packsize, an on-demand packaging and automation company, signed a lease for 30,000 square feet. Construction Resources, which is owned by The Home Depot, is adding to their existing 50,000-square-foot showroom with a 23,000-square-foot office lease for its new headquarters. Disguise, a global visual experience technology company, will occupy 10,000 square feet, while Luxe Bridal will occupy 3,000 square feet.

In the past 20 months, 180,000 square feet of new leases have been signed at Westside Paper. The project is now 75 percent occupied.

Andrew Walker and Lauren Curran of Colliers represented Disguise; Jeremy Krause and Ben Kronman of CBRE represented Packsize; and Jeff Pollock of Pollock Commercial represented Luxe Bridal. David Horne, Caroline Fisher and Randy Joering of JLL represented ownership for the office lease negotiations, while Shelbi Bodner of Bridger Properties represented ownership for the retail leases.

Developed and owned by FCP, a subsidiary of Federated Hermes Inc., and Atlanta-based Westbridge, Westside Paper is a 70-year-old former industrial warehouse that spans 245,000 square feet of mixed-use space.