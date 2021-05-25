REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates $11.2M Sale of Minnetonka Corporate Center

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

Minnetonka Corporate Center spans 94,435 square feet and is fully leased.

MINNETONKA, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the $11.2 million sale of Minnetonka Corporate Center in Minnetonka, about 15 miles southwest of Minneapolis. The 94,435-square-foot property features office and warehouse space. Renovated in 2004, Minnetonka Corporate Center is fully leased to six tenants. Located on Clearwater Drive, the property features five dock doors and four drive-in doors. Colin Ryan and David Berglund of JLL represented the seller, Onward Investors LLC. The duo also procured the buyer, WinPark Associates LLC.

