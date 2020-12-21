REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates $11.4M Sale of Multifamily, Retail Building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated the $11.4 million sale of a multifamily and retail building located at 57 W. 86th St. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The property is located less than a block from Central Park and consists of 12 residential units and 6,300 square feet of retail space. Paul Smadbeck, Hall Oster, Teddy Galligan, Conrad Martin, Tim O’Brien and Braedon Gait of JLL represented the seller, Endeavor Guidance, in the transaction. The buyer was Michael Herzog LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  