JLL Negotiates $11.4M Sale of Multifamily, Retail Building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated the $11.4 million sale of a multifamily and retail building located at 57 W. 86th St. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The property is located less than a block from Central Park and consists of 12 residential units and 6,300 square feet of retail space. Paul Smadbeck, Hall Oster, Teddy Galligan, Conrad Martin, Tim O’Brien and Braedon Gait of JLL represented the seller, Endeavor Guidance, in the transaction. The buyer was Michael Herzog LLC.