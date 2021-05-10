JLL Negotiates $11.5M Sale of Retail Building in Franklin, New Hampshire

FRANKLIN, N.H. — JLL has negotiated the $11.5 million sale of a 51,230-square-foot retail building leased to Hannaford Supermarket in Franklin, located north of Manchester. The grocer has occupied the 11.5-acre property, which has the capacity to support 13,000 square feet of new development, for 30 years and recently extended its lease. Nat Heald and Chris Angelone of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.