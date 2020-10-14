JLL Negotiates $110.8M Sale of Waterfront Development Site in Brooklyn

The development site at 1 Java St. in Brooklyn is zoned for the construction of up 610,000 square feet of space across multiple uses.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated the $110.8 million sale of 1 Java Street, a waterfront development site in Brooklyn that offers 610,000 square feet of buildable space across a full city block. The site is located in the Greenpoint neighborhood and is zoned for mixed-use development. Stephen Palmese, Brendan Maddigan, Winfield Clifford, Michael Mazzara, Ethan Stanton and Patrick Madigan of JLL represented the sellers, JZ Capital Partners and Redsky Capital, in the transaction. Melissa Burch and Christie Walker represented the buyer, Lendlease, on an internal basis.