JLL Negotiates $110.8M Sale of Waterfront Development Site in Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated the $110.8 million sale of 1 Java Street, a waterfront development site in Brooklyn that offers 610,000 square feet of buildable space across a full city block. The site is located in the Greenpoint neighborhood and is zoned for mixed-use development. Stephen Palmese, Brendan Maddigan, Winfield Clifford, Michael Mazzara, Ethan Stanton and Patrick Madigan of JLL represented the sellers, JZ Capital Partners and Redsky Capital, in the transaction. Melissa Burch and Christie Walker represented the buyer, Lendlease, on an internal basis.
