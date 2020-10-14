REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates $110.8M Sale of Waterfront Development Site in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mixed-Use, New York, Northeast

1-Java-Street-Brooklyn

The development site at 1 Java St. in Brooklyn is zoned for the construction of up 610,000 square feet of space across multiple uses.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated the $110.8 million sale of 1 Java Street, a waterfront development site in Brooklyn that offers 610,000 square feet of buildable space across a full city block. The site is located in the Greenpoint neighborhood and is zoned for mixed-use development. Stephen Palmese, Brendan Maddigan, Winfield Clifford, Michael Mazzara, Ethan Stanton and Patrick Madigan of JLL represented the sellers, JZ Capital Partners and Redsky Capital, in the transaction. Melissa Burch and Christie Walker represented the buyer, Lendlease, on an internal basis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  