JLL Negotiates 111,119 SF Industrial Lease in Wilmington, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WILMINGTON, MASS. — JLL has negotiated a 111,119-square-foot industrial lease at Upton Crossing in the northern Boston suburb of Wilmington. The lease is for the entirety of the building at 38 Upton Drive, which features a clear height of 32 feet. Joe Fabiano, Jamey Lipscomb, Jordan Yarboro and Brian Tisbert of JLL represented the landlord, locally based developer The Davis Cos., in the lease negotiations. Rachel Marks and Chelsea Andre, also with JLL, represented the tenant, an undisclosed provider of medical devices and equipment.

