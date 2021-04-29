REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates $114.4M Sale of Prospect Place Apartments in Hackensack, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

Prospect-Place-Apartments-Hackensack

Prospect Place Apartments in Hackensack totals 360 units. The property was built in phases between 1995 and 2005.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $114.4 million sale of Prospect Place Apartments, a 360-unit multifamily community located outside Manhattan in Hackensack. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include two fitness centers, a pool, game room, resident lounge and a business center. Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, Kevin O’Hearn, Michael Oliver, J.B. Bruno and Michael Kavanagh of JLL represented the seller, Kushner Cos., in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between Khosla Capital LLC and DKJ Equity LLC.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews