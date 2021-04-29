JLL Negotiates $114.4M Sale of Prospect Place Apartments in Hackensack, New Jersey

Prospect Place Apartments in Hackensack totals 360 units. The property was built in phases between 1995 and 2005.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $114.4 million sale of Prospect Place Apartments, a 360-unit multifamily community located outside Manhattan in Hackensack. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include two fitness centers, a pool, game room, resident lounge and a business center. Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, Kevin O’Hearn, Michael Oliver, J.B. Bruno and Michael Kavanagh of JLL represented the seller, Kushner Cos., in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between Khosla Capital LLC and DKJ Equity LLC.