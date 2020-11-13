REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates $12.2M Sale of Industrial Property Near Downtown Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

BOSTON — JLL has negotiated the $12.2 million sale of a 26,500-square-foot industrial property located at 202 Southampton St. near downtown Boston. The single-story building features 29-foot clear heights, six loading docks with four drive-in doors and 33,000 square feet of excess parking housing 150 spaces. Michael Restivo of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Brett Paulsrud and Sam Campbell of JLL arranged fixed-rate acquisition financing through Webster Five Centers Savings Bank on behalf of the buyer, a partnership between Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  