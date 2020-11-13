JLL Negotiates $12.2M Sale of Industrial Property Near Downtown Boston

BOSTON — JLL has negotiated the $12.2 million sale of a 26,500-square-foot industrial property located at 202 Southampton St. near downtown Boston. The single-story building features 29-foot clear heights, six loading docks with four drive-in doors and 33,000 square feet of excess parking housing 150 spaces. Michael Restivo of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Brett Paulsrud and Sam Campbell of JLL arranged fixed-rate acquisition financing through Webster Five Centers Savings Bank on behalf of the buyer, a partnership between Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital Real Estate.