Corona Del Sol in Phoenix features 64 apartments.
JLL Negotiates $12.6M Sale of Corona Del Sol Apartment Complex in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — JLL has arranged the $12.6 million sale of Corona Del Sol, a garden-style apartment property located at 27 E. Corona Ave. in Phoenix. A private high-net-worth seller sold the asset to KDF Communities for $12.6 million.

Built in 1985, Corona Del Sol features 64 apartments, with an average size of 880 square feet. All units offer classic finishes and offer the potential for future value-add enhancements. At the time of sale, the property was 97 percent leased.

Brian Smuckler, Jeff Seaman, Derek Smigiel and Bryson Fricke of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

