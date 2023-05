PRINCETON, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $12.7 million sale of a 71,550-square-foot office building in Princeton. Built in 2001, the three-story building sits on 7.6 acres at 150 College Road W and was 69 percent leased at the time of sale. Jeremy Neuer, Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn, Tom Romano and Alexander Alfier of JLL represented the seller, Nessel Development, in the transaction. The buyer was New Jersey-based Strategic Funding Alternatives.