Courtyard-Boston-Downtown
Marriott's Courtyard Boston Downtown hotel totals 315 rooms. The building is located at 275 Tremont St. and was originally constructed in 1925.
JLL Negotiates $123M Sale of Marriott-Branded Hotel in Downtown Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — JLL has negotiated the $123 million sale of a Marriott-branded hotel in downtown Boston. The Courtyard Boston Downtown is a 13-story, 315-room hotel that was originally built in 1925 as the headquarters for Boston’s Lodge No. 10 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. The hotel offers amenities such as an onsite bar and restaurant that pays homage to the building’s original function, as well as a fitness center, business center and 12,684 square feet of various meeting and event space. The building also houses approximately 46,000 square feet of retail space. Alan Suzuki, Matthew Enright and Emily Zhang of JLL represented the seller, Ashford Hospitality Trust, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

