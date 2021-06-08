REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates $13.7M Sale of Industrial Property in Farmingdale, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — JLL has negotiated the $13.7 million sale of a 96,600-square-foot light industrial facility in Farmingdale, located on Long Island. The property sits on a four-acre site less than two miles from the Long Island Expressway and was 92 percent leased to multiple tenants at the time of sale. Jose Cruz, Jordan Avanzato, Marc Duval, Mike Kavanagh, Nick Stefans and Andrew Scandalios of JLL represented the undisclosed seller, which acquired the asset in 2004 and made multiple capital improvements, in the transaction. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.

