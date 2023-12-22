Friday, December 22, 2023
JLL Negotiates 13,815 SF Office Lease at 860 Broadway in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated a 13,815-square-foot office lease at 860 Broadway in Midtown Manhattan. The six-story building was originally constructed in 1926 and underwent a capital improvement program in 2019. Seth Hecht and Thomas Swartz of JLL represented the landlord, Gordon Property Group, in the lease negotiations. Michael Movshovich and Troy Elias of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant, mortgage servicing platform Valon Technologies, which will occupy the entire fourth floor.

