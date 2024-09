TINTON FALLS, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $14.7 million sale of a 90,008-square-foot office building located at 100 Tormee Drive in the coastal New Jersey community of Tinton Falls. The two-story building was constructed on 8.6 acres in 2001 and was fully leased at the time of sale to Hackensack Meridian Health and Opentext. Jeremy Neuer and Jose Cruz of JLL represented the seller, W. P. Carey Inc., in the transaction and procured the buyer, locally based investment firm Avalair Group.