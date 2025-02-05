Wednesday, February 5, 2025
JLL Negotiates 14,198 SF Office Lease Expansion at 101 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated a 14,198-square-foot office lease expansion at 101 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant, Pennsylvania-based Incline Equity Partners, is taking additional space on the 47th floor and now occupies 32,198 square feet within the 49-story, 1.3 million-square-foot building. Alexander Chudnoff, Nick Francic, Harrison Potter and Kate Roush of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. John Cefaly and Nicholas Dysenchuk of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, H.J. Kalikow & Co.

