JLL Negotiates $146M Sale of Long Island Apartment Community

The Wel in Lindenhurst, New York totals 260 units. The property was built in 2021.

LINDENHURST, N.Y. — JLL has negotiated the $146 million sale of The Wel, a 260-unit apartment community located in the Long Island community of Lindenhurst. Built in 2021, The Wel offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 916 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, game room, rooftop lounge, fire pits, a dog wash station and landscaped courtyards. Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, Andrew Scandalios, Michael Oliver, Kevin O’Hearn and Jason Lundy of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Tritec Real Estate Co. and an affiliate of Rockwood Capital, in the transaction. The buyer was Fairfield Properties.