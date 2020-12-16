REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates 14,795 SF Office Lease at 485 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated a 14,795-square-foot office lease at 485 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan for marketing company Trusted Media Brands, which is relocating from 750 Third Avenue. The term of the new lease is 10 years. Matthew Astrachan, Mitch Konsker and Kristen Morgan of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Paul Glickman, Jonathan Fanuzzi, Diana Biasotti and Kip Orban, also with JLL, represented the landlord, SL Green.

