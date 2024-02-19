JLL Negotiates $15.9M Sale of Northern New Jersey Shopping Center

MARLBORO, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $15.9 million sale of Brook’s Edge Plaza, a 70,274-square-foot shopping center in the Northern New Jersey community of Marlboro. Asian Food Market anchors the center, which was built in 2003. At the time of sale, Brook’s Edge Plaza was 98 percent leased to a tenant roster that includes four in-line food-and-beverage users, as well as a nail salon, drycleaner and a barbershop. J.B. Bruno, Kevin O’Hearn, Jose Cruz and Shaelyn Nuckel of JLL represented the seller, First Montgomery Group, in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.