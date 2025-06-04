JLL Negotiates 150,000 SF Cold Storage Lease in West Atlanta

ATLANTA — JLL has negotiated a 150,000-square-foot lease with locally based Porter Logistics at Logistics Pointe, an industrial facility located at 605 Selig Drive on Atlanta’s west side. Porter Logistics already occupies 266,813 square feet of dry storage at the facility, bringing the third-party logistics firm’s footprint in the building to 412,513 square feet.

Austin Kriz of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord was Covington Group Inc.

Porter Logistics is backfilling recently vacated space at the 650,259-square-foot industrial facility, which features 20 exterior dock doors, four drive-in bays and clear heights ranging from 24 to 27 feet.