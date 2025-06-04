Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The tenant, Porter Logistics, already occupies 266,813 square feet of dry storage at 605 Selig Drive in Atlanta.
GeorgiaIndustrialLeasing ActivitySoutheast

JLL Negotiates 150,000 SF Cold Storage Lease in West Atlanta

by John Nelson

ATLANTA — JLL has negotiated a 150,000-square-foot lease with locally based Porter Logistics at Logistics Pointe, an industrial facility located at 605 Selig Drive on Atlanta’s west side. Porter Logistics already occupies 266,813 square feet of dry storage at the facility, bringing the third-party logistics firm’s footprint in the building to 412,513 square feet.

Austin Kriz of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The landlord was Covington Group Inc.

Porter Logistics is backfilling recently vacated space at the 650,259-square-foot industrial facility, which features 20 exterior dock doors, four drive-in bays and clear heights ranging from 24 to 27 feet.

You may also like

Provident Industrial, Junction Underway on 740,404 SF Project...

Finial Group Completes 169,860 SF Industrial Complex in...

Versal Arranges Sale of 143-Unit RV, Boat Storage...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 21,418 SF Industrial Lease...

CP Group Purchases 2.2 MSF Piedmont Center Office...

Newmark Arranges $77.2M Refinancing for Office Tower in...

Subtext, Kayne Anderson to Break Ground on 845-Bed...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $300M in Permanent Financing...

FrostPoint Capital Acquires 33,455 SF Retail Center in...