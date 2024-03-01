JLL Negotiates 15,202 SF Office Lease at 71 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated a 15,202-square-foot office lease at 71 Fifth Ave. in the Union Square/Flatiron area of Manhattan. The tenant, AI-backed video game company Captions, will occupy the entire sixth floor of the 11-story building, which was originally constructed in 1907. Kyle Riker of JLL represented Captions in the lease negotiations. Mitchell Konsker, Ben Bass, Dan Turkewitz and Kyle Young, also with JLL, represented the landlord, a partnership between Madison Capital and Lubert Adler Partners, in conjunction with internal agents Jonathan Ratner and Cindy Chang.