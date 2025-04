NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated a 15,397-square-foot office lease expansion in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant, commercial lender Webster Bank, also extended its lease and now occupies about 46,000 square feet across three full floors at 360 Lexington Avenue, a 268,000-square-foot building. Jeff Szczapa and Drew Saunders of JLL represented Webster Bank in the lease negotiations. Mitchell Konsker, Ben Bass, Barbara Winter and Thomas Swartz, also with JLL, represented the landlord, AmTrust RE.