SADDLE BROOK, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $16.1 million sale of a 62,504-square-foot grocery store in the Northern New Jersey community of Saddle Brook that is leased to ACME Markets, a subsidiary of Albertsons. ACME has occupied the property at 75 Mayhill St. since it was built in 1998. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn, J.B. Bruno and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the seller, Vision Real Estate Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was The Winter Organization.