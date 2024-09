NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated an 18,800-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The tenant, private equity firm Christofferson, Robb & Co., will relocate from 720 Fifth Ave. to two full floors at the 27-story building located at 680 Fifth Ave. David Kleiner, Carlee Palmer and Margaux Kelleher of JLL represented the landlord, the family of Josef Buchmann, in the lease negotiations. David Falk and Eric Cagner of Newmark represented the tenant.