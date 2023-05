WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the $18 million sale of West Falls Plaza, a 90,945-square-foot shopping center located in the Northern New Jersey community of Woodland Park. Cost Plus World Market and Christmas Tree Shops anchor the property. Jose Cruz, J.B. Bruno, Kevin O’Hearn and Michael Zlotnick of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, an affiliate of New York-based Northeast Capital Group.