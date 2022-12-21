REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates 195,723 SF Industrial Lease for Home Depot in Bayonne, New Jersey

HD Supply, an affiliate of The Home Depot, will occupy the entirety of the building at 71 New Hook Access Road in Bayonne. The lease term is seven years.

BAYONNE, N.J. — JLL has negotiated a 195,723-square-foot industrial lease for The Home Depot at Harborview Logistics Center in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne. The speculative building will be fully complete in January and features a clear height of 40 feet, 46 dock doors and parking for 149 cars and 32 trailers. HD Supply, an affiliate of the Atlanta-based home improvement retailer, will relocate to the facility in a move that represents an expansion from its current facility in nearby Secaucus. Joel Lubin and Gary Politi of JLL represented the landlord, Delta Equity Management, in the negotiations for the seven-year lease. Noah Balanoff of Colliers represented the tenant.

