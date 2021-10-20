JLL Negotiates $20.2M Sale of Retail Center Wallingford, Connecticut
WALLINGFORD, CONN. — JLL has negotiated the $20.2 million sale of a 160,000-square-foot retail center in the New Haven suburb of Wallingford that is anchored by North Carolina-based Lowe’s Home Improvement. Nat Heald and Chris Angelone of JLL represented the seller, Davenport Cos., in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed. The property was fully leased at the time of sale.
