NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated a 20,000-square-foot office lease at 10 Grand Central, a 35-story building in Midtown Manhattan that was originally constructed in the early 1930s. The lease term is 10 years, and the tenant, business advisory firm Riveron, will relocate from 461 Fifth Avenue. Mitchell Konsker, Carlee Palmer, Thomas Swartz and Nicole Danyi of JLL represented the landlord, Marx Realty, in the lease negotiations. Peter Trivelas of Cushman & Wakefield represented Riveron.