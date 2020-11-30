JLL Negotiates $201M Sale of Industrial Park in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Metrolina Park, a 1.9 million-square-foot industrial campus in Charlotte’s Henderson Circle district. The sales price was not disclosed but multiple news outlets reported the eight-building business park traded for $201 million. The seller, Beacon Partners, developed the asset, which is situated on 163 acres along Statesville Road, less than one mile from Interstate 77 and six miles north of downtown Charlotte. Pete Pittroff, Patrick Nally, Travis Anderson, Jody Thornton and Dave Andrews of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. New York-based Clarion Partners acquired the asset.