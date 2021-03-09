JLL Negotiates $21.3M Sale of Industrial Property Leased to Amazon in Metro Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The industrial property located at 6300 Bristol Pike in Levittown totals 149,180 square feet.

LEVITTOWN, PA. — JLL has negotiated the $21.3 million sale of a 149,180-square-foot industrial property in the northern Philadelphia suburb of Levittown. The Philadelphia Business Journal reports that the last-mile distribution center is leased to Amazon. The property was originally built in 1963 and renovated in 2018-2019. John Plower, Ryan Cottone, Larry Maister and Jeff Lockard of JLL represented the seller, Alliance HP, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed, publicly traded REIT.