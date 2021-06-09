JLL Negotiates $22.3M Sale of Industrial Property in Hamburg, Pennsylvania

The industrial property at 336 Logistics Drive in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, totals 149,632 square feet.

HAMBURG, PA. — JLL has negotiated the $22.3 million sale of a 149,632-square-foot industrial property in the Lehigh Valley community of Hamburg. Built in 2020, the building features a clear height of 32 feet, 24 overhead doors and an ESFR sprinkler system. John Plower, Pete Pittroff, Ryan Cottone and Jeff Lockard of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between The Keith Corp. and Kiel Group, in the transaction. Boston-based TA Realty purchased the asset, which was fully leased to two tenants, S Walter Packaging and LTL Home Products, at the time of sale.