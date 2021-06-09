REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates $22.3M Sale of Industrial Property in Hamburg, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

336-Logistics-Drive-Hamburg-Pennsylvania

The industrial property at 336 Logistics Drive in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, totals 149,632 square feet.

HAMBURG, PA. — JLL has negotiated the $22.3 million sale of a 149,632-square-foot industrial property in the Lehigh Valley community of Hamburg. Built in 2020, the building features a clear height of 32 feet, 24 overhead doors and an ESFR sprinkler system. John Plower, Pete Pittroff, Ryan Cottone and Jeff Lockard of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between The Keith Corp. and Kiel Group, in the transaction. Boston-based TA Realty purchased the asset, which was fully leased to two tenants, S Walter Packaging and LTL Home Products, at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews