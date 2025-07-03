JLL Negotiates 22,230 SF Office Lease at 1735 Market Street in Downtown Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — JLL has negotiated a 12-year, 22,230-square-foot office lease at 1735 Market Street, a 1.3 million-square-foot building in downtown Philadelphia. The tenant, law firm Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller, will relocate from One Logan Square to the 26th floor of the a 54-story building. Mitch Marcus, Alex Breitmeyer and Jake Marcus of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Tom Weitzel, also with JLL, along with internal agents Keith Cody and Gordon Hough, represented the landlord, New York City-based Silverstein Properties, which owns the property in partnership with Arden Group.