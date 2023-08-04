JLL Negotiates $23.1M Sale of Shopping Center in East Norriton, Pennsylvania

EAST NORRITON, PA. — JLL has negotiated the $23.1 million sale of Dekalb Plaza, a 178,356-square-foot shopping center in East Norriton, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. Urban Air and Big Lots anchor the open-air center, which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Goodwill, Chick-fil-A, Applebee’s, Sally Beauty and Celebree School, and the roster carries a remaining weighted average lease term of 5.7 years. Christopher Munley, Jim Galbally, Colin Behr and James Graf of JLL represented the seller, Broad Street Realty, in the transaction. The buyer was Abrams Realty & Development.