REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates 2,300 SF Medical Office Lease in Gillette, New Jersey

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

GILLETTE, N.J. — JLL has negotiated a 2,300-square-foot medical office lease for Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy in Gillette, a southwestern suburb of New York City. The tenant, a division of Ivy Rehab Network, signed a seven-year lease within Valley Mall, located at 977 Valley Road. Other tenants include HomeGoods, T.J. Maxx, Old Navy and Famous Footwear. Marta Villa of JLL represented the building owner, Croman Development Corp., in the lease negotiations. Donovan Realty, along with Corey Taber of Equity LLC, represented Ivy.

