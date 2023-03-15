JLL Negotiates $23M Sale of Queens Industrial Property

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated the $23 million sale of an industrial property in the Long Island City area of Queens that consists. The site currently houses a 55,000-square-foot warehouse and is zoned for an additional 320,000 square feet of new development. The existing facility features a clear height of 17 feet, three overhead drive-in doors and private office space. Michael Mazzara, Ethan Stanton, Winfield Clifford, Stephen Palmese and Brendan Maddigan of JLL represented the seller, New York City-based Titan Contracting Corp., in the transaction. The buyer was San Francisco-based Terreno Realty Corp. A construction timeline for the next phase of development was not disclosed.