JLL Negotiates $25.1M Sale of Two Multifamily Development Sites in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated the sale of two multifamily development sites in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn for a combined price of $25.1 million. The sites at 1029 Dean St. and 1104 Pacific St., which traded in separate off-market deals, have a combined buildable square footage of about 129,000 square feet. Mike Mazzara, Ethan Stanton and Brendan Maddigan of JLL represented the undisclosed sellers in both transactions and procured the buyer, a partnership between Castell Group and Montgomery Street Partners. Specific plans for future development of the sites, which are earmarked for “large-scale” projects, were not disclosed.