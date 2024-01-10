JLL Negotiates $27.3M Sale of Office Building in Middleton, Wisconsin

MIDDLETON, WIS. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the $27.3 million sale of a 200,000-square-foot office building in Middleton near Madison. The fully leased property is located at 7974 UW Health Court. UW Health occupies the four-story building and utilizes it for its administrative departments, including management, information services, compliance and patient billing services. Jaime Fink of JLL represented the seller, Investors Associated LLP. Fink also procured the buyer, AJC Investment Group, a family office located in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.