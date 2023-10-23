Monday, October 23, 2023
JLL Negotiates $27.5M Sale of Flex Property in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated the $27.5 million sale of flex property located at 185 Van Dyke St. in Brooklyn’s Red Hook neighborhood that was originally built in the mid-1800s. According to LoopNet Inc., the property totals 100,697 square feet and can support office, retail and light industrial uses. Michael Mazzara, Bob Knakal, Stephen Palmese, Brendan Maddigan, Hall Oster, Jonathan Hageman, Ethan Stanton, Winfield Clifford and Connor McCullough of JLL represented the seller, locally based investment firm Lande Alexander Properties, in the transaction. Dan Morici, also with JLL, represented the buyer, San Francisco-based Terreno Realty Corp.

