Tuesday, September 22, 2026
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AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheast

JLL Negotiates $27M Sale of Apartment Complex in Haddam, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

HADDAM, CONN. — JLL has negotiated the $27 million sale of Blueway Commons, an 88-unit apartment complex in Haddam, located in Middlesex County. Blueway Commons was built on 6.5 acres between 2023 and 2025. The property features one- and two-bedroom units, 10 of which are workforce housing residences, with an average size of 967 square feet that are housed across five two-story buildings. Amenities include a clubhouse with a coffee bar, fitness center and an outdoor kitchen with a pergola. Jon Bryant, John Flaherty and Steve Simonelli of JLL represented the seller, Elm Tree Communities, in the transaction. The buyer was RAK Realty.

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