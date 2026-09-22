JLL Negotiates $27M Sale of Apartment Complex in Haddam, Connecticut

HADDAM, CONN. — JLL has negotiated the $27 million sale of Blueway Commons, an 88-unit apartment complex in Haddam, located in Middlesex County. Blueway Commons was built on 6.5 acres between 2023 and 2025. The property features one- and two-bedroom units, 10 of which are workforce housing residences, with an average size of 967 square feet that are housed across five two-story buildings. Amenities include a clubhouse with a coffee bar, fitness center and an outdoor kitchen with a pergola. Jon Bryant, John Flaherty and Steve Simonelli of JLL represented the seller, Elm Tree Communities, in the transaction. The buyer was RAK Realty.