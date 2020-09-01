JLL Negotiates $30.9M Sale of Industrial Property Near Nashville

MT. JULIET, TENN. — JLL has negotiated the $30.9 million sale of 245 Couchville Industrial, a fully leased, 709,652-square-foot industrial property in Mt. Juliet. The property is 67 percent leased to ElectroluxNorth America Inc., a subsidiary of Electrolux AB. The other tenant was not disclosed. The asset is situated on nearly 44 acres at 245 Couchville Industrial Blvd., 30 miles east of downtown Nashville and 22 miles east of Nashville International Airport. Britton Burdette, Pete Pittroff, Matt Wirth, Dennis Mitchell, Jim Rodrigues, Mitchell Townsend and Perry Wolcott of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Sansone Group and Fortress Investment Group. Dallas-based Westmount Realty Capital LLC acquired the facility.