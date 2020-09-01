REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates $30.9M Sale of Industrial Property Near Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

The asset is situated on nearly 44 acres at 245 Couchville Industrial Blvd., 30 miles east of downtown Nashville and 22 miles east of Nashville International Airport.

MT. JULIET, TENN. — JLL has negotiated the $30.9 million sale of 245 Couchville Industrial, a fully leased, 709,652-square-foot industrial property in Mt. Juliet. The property is 67 percent leased to ElectroluxNorth America Inc., a subsidiary of Electrolux AB. The other tenant was not disclosed. The asset is situated on nearly 44 acres at 245 Couchville Industrial Blvd., 30 miles east of downtown Nashville and 22 miles east of Nashville International Airport. Britton Burdette, Pete Pittroff, Matt Wirth, Dennis Mitchell, Jim Rodrigues, Mitchell Townsend and Perry Wolcott of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Sansone Group and Fortress Investment Group. Dallas-based Westmount Realty Capital LLC acquired the facility.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  