JLL Negotiates 30,166 SF Office Lease at 875 Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated a 30,166-square-foot office lease at 875 Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Paul Glickman, Diana Biasotti, Kristen Morgan and Harrison Potter of JLL represented the landlord, Global Holdings Management Group, in the lease negotiations. Jeffrey Peck, Daniel Horowitz, Roi Shleifer and Jacob Stern of Savills represented the tenant, the New York Compensation Insurance Rating Board. The nonprofit association of insurance carriers is relocating from 733 Third Avenue to the entire eighth floor of the 29-story building. The deal brings the 750,000-square-foot property, which was originally constructed in 1982, to 98 percent occupancy.

