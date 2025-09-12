Friday, September 12, 2025
Lake-City-Distribution-Center
The 157,371-square-foot Lake City Distribution Center is fully leased to global shipping and logistics companies Maersk and DB Schenker.
JLL Negotiates $30M Sale of Lake City Distribution Center in Metro Atlanta

by Abby Cox

LAKE CITY, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the $30 million sale of Lake City Distribution Center, a 157,371-square-foot industrial facility located at 5380 Dixie Industrial Drive in Lake City, about 11 miles south of downtown Atlanta. Britton Burdette, Dennis Mitchell, Jim Freeman, Maggie Dominguez and Bobby Norwood of JLL represented the seller, InLight Real Estate Partners, in the transaction.

Situated within Atlanta’s Airport submarket, Lake City Distribution Center was constructed in 2023 and features 32-foot clear heights, concrete tilt-wall construction, a rear-load configuration with 42 dock-high doors and two ramped drive-in doors. The property also offers 46 trailer parking spaces and 133 car parking spaces, along with 185-foot truck courts to accommodate large distribution operations.

Maersk, a Danish shipping and logistics company, occupies roughly two-thirds of the building, while DB Schenker, a logistics and transportation provider, occupies the rest of the property.

