JLL Negotiates $31.4M Sale of Three-Property Medical Office Portfolio in Metro Charlotte

One of the properties in the medical office portfolio includes Mission Hospital McDowell Medical Office Building (pictured), which is located at 430 Rankin Dr. in Marion.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the $31.4 million sale of a three-property medical office portfolio totaling 72,499 square feet in metro Charlotte. Mindy Berman, Pete Pittroff, Brannan Knott and Daniel Flynn of JLL represented the seller, The Keith Corp., a Charlotte-based commercial real estate firm, in the transaction. Chicago-based Remedy Medical Properties was the buyer.

The portfolio includes the following: Mission Hospital McDowell Medical Office Building located at 430 Rankin Drive in Marion; Steele Creek Medical Office Building located at 13425 Hoover Creek Blvd. in Charlotte; and Tryon Medical Partners – Matthews at 630 Matthews Township Parkway in Matthews.

The facilities were 97 percent leased at the time of sale to regional and national healthcare providers including health systems such as Novant Health and Mission Health (HCA), as well as physician practice groups such as Tryon Medical Partners and Charlotte Radiology. The Keith Corp. recently constructed or renovated the Steele Creek Medical Office Building and Mission Hospital McDowell Medical Office Building. The Keith Corp. and Sportsmed Properties developed the Steele Creek property.