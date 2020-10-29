REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates $32.5M Sale of Office, Retail Building in Downtown D.C.

Posted on by in Acquisitions, District of Columbia, Office, Retail, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — JLL has negotiated the $32.5 million sale of 1301-1317 Connecticut Avenue, a three-story, 66,000-square-foot office and retail building in downtown Washington, D.C. The seller, Shorenstein Co. LLC, acquired the asset in 2011 and renovated the lobby, fitness center, common area, elevators and restrooms. The building, which was originally built in 1917, offers 7,700-square-foot floor plates. The buyer was not disclosed. JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

