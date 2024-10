WILMINGTON, MASS. — JLL has negotiated a 32,493-square-foot industrial lease in the northern Boston suburb of Wilmington. The user, an unnamed snack food company, is taking space at Upton Crossing, a 215,000-square-foot campus. Joe Fabiano, James Lipscomb, Jordan Yarboro and Brian Tisbert of JLL represented the landlord, The Davis Cos., in the lease negotiations. Bart Anderson and Juliana Fiore of CBRE represented the tenant.