789-W-Harbor-Dr-San-Diego-CA
Located at 789 W. Harbor Drive in San Diego, The Headquarters offers 73,823 square feet of retail space.
JLL Negotiates $34.9M Sale of Waterfront Retail Center in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the $34.9 million sale and financing of The Headquarters, an open-air shopping center in San Diego’s Marina District at the entrance to Seaport Village. A private real estate investment firm sold the property to a private real estate partnership.

Located at 789 W. Harbor Drive, The Headquarters features 73,823 square feet of retail space. The former San Diego Police headquarters complex was completely repositioned in 2013 and features a mix of food and beverage, daily needs and apparel tenants. At the time of sale, the property was 83.3 percent leased. Current tenants include Eddie V’s, The Cheesecake Factory, Puerto, Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse, Wedgewood Weddings and Starbucks Coffee.

Gleb Lvovich, Geoff Tranchina and Daniel Tyner of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Gregg Shapiro and John Marshall of JLL assisted with the deal.

