JLL Negotiates 34,510 SF Office Lease for Shipping Company in West Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

Yang Ming Marine Transport's new office space at 3250 Briarpark Drive in Houston totals 34,510 square feet.

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated a 34,510-square-foot office lease for shipping firm Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. in West Houston. The company is relocating its regional headquarters to a building at 3250 Briarpark Drive, which was built in 1998 and rises four stories, according to LoopNet Inc. Don Foster of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kristen Baker and David Baker of Transwestern represented the undisclosed landlord.

