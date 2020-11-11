JLL Negotiates 34,510 SF Office Lease for Shipping Company in West Houston
HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated a 34,510-square-foot office lease for shipping firm Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. in West Houston. The company is relocating its regional headquarters to a building at 3250 Briarpark Drive, which was built in 1998 and rises four stories, according to LoopNet Inc. Don Foster of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kristen Baker and David Baker of Transwestern represented the undisclosed landlord.
