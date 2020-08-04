JLL Negotiates $35.2M Sale of Five-Property Retail Portfolio in Metro Richmond

Pictured is a Wawa location at 11021 Iron Bridge Road in Chester, Va. The store was one of five properties leased to Wawa that a joint venture between Provco, Goodman Properties and Pineville Properties recently sold.

RICHMOND, VA. — JLL has negotiated the $35.2 million sale of five retail buildings leased to Wawa in metro Richmond. The five properties are located at 6001 Iron Bridge Road in Richmond; 8800 Brook Road in Glen Allen; 3840 N. Bailey Bridge Road in Midlothian; and 600 E. Hundred Road and 11021 Iron Bridge Road in Chester. Each property was built between 2000 and 2001, and Wawa recently executed 20-year lease extensions at each property. Marc Mandel, Steve Schrenk, Jordan Lex and Chris Hew of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Provco, Goodman Properties and Pineville Properties. Patrick Luther of SRS Real Estate Partners and Phil Sambazis of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed buyer, which was completing a 1031 exchange.