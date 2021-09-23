JLL Negotiates $35.5M Sale of Metro Boston Office Building

SOMERVILLE, MASS. — JLL has negotiated the $35.5 million sale of a 58,156-square-foot office building in the Boston suburb of Somerville. The three-story building was originally constructed in 1870 and was fully leased to FormLabs, a manufacturer of 3-D printing products and technology, at the time of sale. Coleman Benedict and Scott Carpenter of JLL represented the seller, funds advised by a subsidiary of Columbia Property Trust, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a partnership between Synergy Investments and Independencia Asset Management.